KBC Group NV Decreases Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,892,000 after buying an additional 20,228 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after acquiring an additional 592,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,625,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,330,000 after acquiring an additional 36,101 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 10.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,957,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,278,000 after acquiring an additional 48,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

About Onto Innovation

ONTO stock opened at $82.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.11 and its 200 day moving average is $73.84. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $56.02 and a one year high of $97.93.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

