KBC Group NV Has $283,000 Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Voya Financial to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

Voya Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $73.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average of $63.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Articles

