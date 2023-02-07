Quantinno Capital Management LP Takes $69,000 Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,518 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 317.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,055,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,261 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 40.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,356,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 969,082 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth about $3,469,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,946,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,835,000 after acquiring an additional 414,352 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,165,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,322,000 after acquiring an additional 397,980 shares during the period. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on BBVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.20) to €6.90 ($7.42) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.59) to €5.50 ($5.91) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.80 ($6.24) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

NYSE BBVA opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

