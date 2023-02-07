Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New $72,000 Investment in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 777.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BCS shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.04) to GBX 180 ($2.16) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.88) to GBX 250 ($3.01) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.71.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $11.63.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

