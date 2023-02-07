Impax Asset Management Group plc Lowers Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 41,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delaney Dennis R acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,366,753.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,366,753.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,365 shares of company stock valued at $34,927,325 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.71.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $163.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $427.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also

