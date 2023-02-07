New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $17.32 Million Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $17,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 14,780.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,626 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $55,397.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $80,439.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,713 shares in the company, valued at $7,417,481.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $55,397.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,663 shares of company stock worth $227,008 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on TXG shares. UBS Group started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.90.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.07. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $99.14.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

