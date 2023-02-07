FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.52% of FirstCash worth $17,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 49.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 87.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at $69,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $88.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.78. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 1 year low of $58.30 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.83.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $749.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens raised FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstCash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 25,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total transaction of $2,347,008.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,032,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,819,949.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 595,628 shares of company stock valued at $53,164,121 over the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FirstCash Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

