New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,723 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Align Technology worth $17,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 56,573.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 426,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000,000 after acquiring an additional 426,001 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 72.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 918,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,455,000 after buying an additional 384,494 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 68.0% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $163,357,000 after buying an additional 279,461 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 5,579.6% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 268,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,709,000 after buying an additional 264,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 97.2% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 492,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,670,000 after buying an additional 242,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ALGN. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.78.

Align Technology Price Performance

Align Technology Profile

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $342.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 74.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.22. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $552.00.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

