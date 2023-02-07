Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 326 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.2% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $163.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.49. The company has a market cap of $427.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.71.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $2,845,822.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,366,753.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,365 shares of company stock valued at $34,927,325. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also

