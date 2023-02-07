Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Stock Position Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,149 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.87% of Banner worth $17,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BANR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Banner by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Banner by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Banner by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Banner by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Banner by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Banner to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Banner Stock Performance

Banner Increases Dividend

Shares of BANR opened at $65.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.38 and its 200-day moving average is $66.71. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $75.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.

Banner Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

