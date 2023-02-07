BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 359.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 619,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484,618 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BP were worth $17,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in BP by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in BP by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BP by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in BP by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 11,581 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in BP by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BP. HSBC upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BP from GBX 560 ($6.73) to GBX 540 ($6.49) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on BP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BP from GBX 603 ($7.25) to GBX 636 ($7.65) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.23.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $36.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.65.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

