New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 25,746 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,746 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Steel Dynamics worth $17,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 476.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 3.6 %

Several analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. UBS Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $123.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.86 and a 12-month high of $132.50.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.54%.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.