Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,042 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 438.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,992,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,170 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,023,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,148,000 after buying an additional 1,250,086 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 75.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 802,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after buying an additional 344,540 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2,326.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 244,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 234,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 28.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 718,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 161,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BDN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average is $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 245.16%.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town center and suburban office portfolio. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

