Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 115,020 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Two Harbors Investment worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,360,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,601,000 after buying an additional 688,202 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,865,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,671,000 after purchasing an additional 312,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,064,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,063,000 after purchasing an additional 332,585 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,533,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 268,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,846,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,799,000 after purchasing an additional 830,513 shares during the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Two Harbors Investment to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.
Two Harbors Investment Trading Down 3.5 %
Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $71,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,781.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $38,815.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $71,234.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,919 shares of company stock worth $246,706 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
About Two Harbors Investment
Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Two Harbors Investment (TWO)
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.