ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Holdings Lowered by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,407 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,166,000 after acquiring an additional 935,223 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,483,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,067,000 after acquiring an additional 805,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 447.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,111,000 after acquiring an additional 664,617 shares in the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 2.6 %

ZIM opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average of $27.89. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 118.65% and a net margin of 42.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 53.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.