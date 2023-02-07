SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.33% of SP Plus worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SP Plus news, insider Robert Toy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $173,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,984.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SP Plus Trading Down 0.2 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SP opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. SP Plus Co. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

About SP Plus

(Get Rating)

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.