Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,371 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 112.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 238.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its holdings in Ferrari by 159.1% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.
Ferrari Trading Up 0.5 %
RACE stock opened at $261.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $270.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Ferrari Profile
Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ferrari (RACE)
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.