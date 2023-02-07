Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,371 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 112.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 238.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its holdings in Ferrari by 159.1% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Trading Up 0.5 %

RACE stock opened at $261.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $270.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ferrari Profile

Several analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. Citigroup raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.06.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

