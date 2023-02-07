Arizona State Retirement System Makes New Investment in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 106,001 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.84.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. On average, analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 1,720 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $31,286.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,341.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $31,286.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,341.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $116,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,119. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,695 shares of company stock worth $187,107. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

