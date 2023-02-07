Arizona State Retirement System Has $225,000 Stock Position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,243 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 15.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth $81,000. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg acquired 6,207 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $99,994.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,120.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

(Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded by Robert Ravnaas, R. Davis Ravnaas, Brett G. Taylor on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.