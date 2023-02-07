Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Columbia Financial Price Performance

CLBK stock opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $22.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.23.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial ( NASDAQ:CLBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $95.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. Analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.