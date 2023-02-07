Arizona State Retirement System Takes $228,000 Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 275.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PCVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Vaxcyte from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Vaxcyte from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Heath Lukatch sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $199,973.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $144,156.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,985 shares of company stock worth $229,218 over the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

