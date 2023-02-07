Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,613.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of APOG opened at $47.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $50.23.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $367.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.60 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 25.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.