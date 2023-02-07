Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 271.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MoneyGram International ( NASDAQ:MGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MoneyGram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

MoneyGram International Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

