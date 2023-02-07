Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

AUPH opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.16. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $20.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AUPH. Oppenheimer lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

(Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.