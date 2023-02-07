Arizona State Retirement System Purchases Shares of 4,875 Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,875 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLL. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 228.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 815 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of PLL opened at $68.43 on Tuesday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $35,503.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,460,029.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,727 shares of company stock worth $86,933. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Piedmont Lithium Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

