Arizona State Retirement System Invests $255,000 in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the second quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the third quarter worth about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Braze to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Braze from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Braze from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Braze from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.29. Braze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $67.48.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.94% and a negative net margin of 45.37%. The firm had revenue of $93.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

