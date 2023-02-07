Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,390 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,139 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 14.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 30.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,851 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

OCFC stock opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average of $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $24.87.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $134.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.75 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

