German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,612 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 6.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,085,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 28.5% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the third quarter worth $2,665,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the period. 41.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on German American Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

German American Bancorp stock opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company. -engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, trust and investment advisory services, and insurance operations.

