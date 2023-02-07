Arizona State Retirement System Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,488.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $641,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $855,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $641,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $855,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $195,078.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $29.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.91.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

