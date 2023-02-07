LSV Asset Management Sells 38,880 Shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,880 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.07% of Shore Bancshares worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Shore Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Shore Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Shore Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

NASDAQ SHBI opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.62. The stock has a market cap of $355.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.89.

In other Shore Bancshares news, Director Dawn M. Willey acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $71,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,671.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

