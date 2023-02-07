Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Holdings Reduced by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 174,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 155.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,901,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,923 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 14.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 32.9% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 38,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.18.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 91.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.