LSV Asset Management Has $158,000 Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 555.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 237,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 201,582 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 20,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CORT shares. StockNews.com lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $639,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,733.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $260,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $639,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,733.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 40,439 shares of company stock worth $1,040,958. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $25.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.55.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

