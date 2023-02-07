LSV Asset Management Has $158,000 Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 555.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 237,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 201,582 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 20,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CORT shares. StockNews.com lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $25.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.55.
Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.
