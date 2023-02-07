LSV Asset Management Sells 2,600 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.08% of Tilly’s worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 15.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Tilly’s during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 14.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s Stock Performance

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $266.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $177.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.10 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 3.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $119,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TLYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tilly’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About Tilly’s

(Get Rating)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.