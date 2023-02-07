LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.07% of Manitowoc worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the second quarter worth $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the second quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the second quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Manitowoc Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.31 million, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

