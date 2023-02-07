LSV Asset Management Takes $62,000 Position in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultralife by 75.0% during the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultralife by 5.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Ultralife by 1.2% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 970,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 11,812 shares in the last quarter. 25.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ULBI stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. Ultralife Co. has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $28,656.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 981,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,090.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $28,656.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 981,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,090.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 25,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $103,032.94. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 969,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,065.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 89,770 shares of company stock valued at $362,908 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

