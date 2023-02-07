LSV Asset Management Sells 233,400 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 233,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNPR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 455.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 112.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,985 shares in the company, valued at $25,829,062.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,086 shares of company stock valued at $978,164. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE JNPR opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.80. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.94.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

