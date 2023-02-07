LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $109,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.16 and a 1 year high of $43.45. The firm has a market cap of $328.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.29.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $39.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.90 million. Analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its subsidiary, Home Bank, N.A., offers a full range of deposit and loan products through banking centers in South Louisiana and Western Mississippi. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

