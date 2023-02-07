LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,472,196 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,275,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $437,671,000 after purchasing an additional 379,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,798,000 after acquiring an additional 499,600 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 0.3% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,095,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,671,000 after acquiring an additional 25,878 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 126.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,501,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,283 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 129.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,291,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,514 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JBLU shares. Cowen cut JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.46.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $16.39.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

