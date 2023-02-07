2,900 Shares in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Premier by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,205,000 after purchasing an additional 390,512 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Premier by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,031,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,889,000 after acquiring an additional 192,419 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Premier by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,744,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,931,000 after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Premier by 9.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,459,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,534,000 after acquiring an additional 206,525 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Premier by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,172,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,307,000 after acquiring an additional 63,399 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PINC. Robert W. Baird upgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Premier to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

Premier Trading Down 2.4 %

Premier Announces Dividend

Premier stock opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.82 and a 12 month high of $38.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Further Reading

