inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.06% of inTEST worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in inTEST by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 825,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after buying an additional 54,418 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in inTEST by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of inTEST by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 38,184 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of inTEST by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 258,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of inTEST by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 79,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on inTEST in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

inTEST Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.92. inTEST Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. inTEST had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that inTEST Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

inTEST Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

