3,100 Shares in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Ovintiv by 26.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,692.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.26.

OVV stock opened at $44.98 on Tuesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 29.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

