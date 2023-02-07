LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Lument Finance Trust were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 36,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 20.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lument Finance Trust stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $119.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 120.01%.

LFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $3.25 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.90.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

