LSV Asset Management Purchases Shares of 3,300 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5,278.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,333,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,495 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2,005.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 592,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,392,000 after acquiring an additional 564,557 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5,152.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 360,700 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $13,965,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 586.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 282,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,865,000 after acquiring an additional 241,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.90. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.78 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Michael Quartieri purchased 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.07 per share, with a total value of $141,156.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Michael Quartieri purchased 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.07 per share, with a total value of $141,156.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Klohn purchased 13,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.22 per share, with a total value of $472,898.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,859.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,021,450 shares of company stock valued at $35,037,776. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

