LSV Asset Management Cuts Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,803 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in PROG were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the first quarter worth about $4,770,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PROG by 30.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of PROG by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in PROG by 6.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in PROG by 55.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRG opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.39. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $40.31.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of PROG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

