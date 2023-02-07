LSV Asset Management Has $44,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co grew its stake in Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.21.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $601.30 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $645.31. The stock has a market cap of $251.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $564.97 and a 200-day moving average of $521.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

