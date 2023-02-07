LSV Asset Management Makes New Investment in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 20.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after buying an additional 111,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.53.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

Tapestry Price Performance

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 35.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

See Also

