KBC Group NV Makes New Investment in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Cabot by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Stock Performance

NYSE CBT opened at $74.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.39. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $59.65 and a twelve month high of $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.01 and a 200 day moving average of $70.98.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 4.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBT. StockNews.com cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Cabot

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.