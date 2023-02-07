LSV Asset Management Has $115,000 Stock Position in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,886 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.06% of Codorus Valley Bancorp worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 35,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 94.5% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 19,903 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVLY shares. TheStreet upgraded Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Up 2.5 %

Codorus Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

CVLY stock opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average is $21.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.48%.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

See Also

