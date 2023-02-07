LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,479 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.18% of Loyalty Ventures worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Loyalty Ventures in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new position in Loyalty Ventures during the second quarter valued at $35,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Loyalty Ventures during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Loyalty Ventures during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Loyalty Ventures during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Loyalty Ventures Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LYLT opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. Loyalty Ventures Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $27.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Loyalty Ventures ( NASDAQ:LYLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.14). Loyalty Ventures had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 68.27%. The firm had revenue of $162.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Loyalty Ventures Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYLT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Loyalty Ventures from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Loyalty Ventures from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Loyalty Ventures

(Get Rating)

Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.

