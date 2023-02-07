LSV Asset Management Sells 3,970 Shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.11% of BM Technologies worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in BM Technologies in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 173,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 16,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 26,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

BMTX opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $53.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of -0.08. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $10.13.

BM Technologies ( NYSE:BMTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.51 million. BM Technologies had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 2.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Northland Securities cut shares of BM Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

